Elected Brazos County officials kick off new year by taking oath of office

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Newly elected and returning Brazos County Officials were sworn into office during a special ceremony on New Year’s Day.

The Investiture of Elected Officials of Brazos County ceremony was standing room only and held in the commissioner’s courtroom at the Brazos County Administration building.

A total of 15 elected officials were sworn in including five people holding office for the first time.

The following people were sworn in:

  • Brazos County Judge Duane Peters
  • 855th District Judge Kyle Hawthorne
  • 361st District Judge David Hillburn
  • County Court-at-Law #1 Judge Amanda Matzke
  • County Court-at-Law #2 Judge Roy Brantly
  • District Clerk Gabriel Garcia
  • County Clerk Karen McQueen
  • Pct 2. Commissioner Chuck Konderla
  • Pct 4. Commissioner Wanda Watson
  • Pct 1. Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott
  • Pct 2. Justice of the Peace Terrance Nunn
  • Pct 3. Justice of the Peace Rick Hill
  • Pct 4. Justice of the Peace Darrell Booker
  • Pct 1. Constable Jeff Reeves
  • Pct 2. Constable Hezekiah Carter, Jr.

The swearing-in ceremony can be viewed here.

