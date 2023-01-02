Elected Brazos County officials kick off new year by taking oath of office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Newly elected and returning Brazos County Officials were sworn into office during a special ceremony on New Year’s Day.

The Investiture of Elected Officials of Brazos County ceremony was standing room only and held in the commissioner’s courtroom at the Brazos County Administration building.

A total of 15 elected officials were sworn in including five people holding office for the first time.

The following people were sworn in:

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters

855th District Judge Kyle Hawthorne

361st District Judge David Hillburn

County Court-at-Law #1 Judge Amanda Matzke

County Court-at-Law #2 Judge Roy Brantly

District Clerk Gabriel Garcia

County Clerk Karen McQueen

Pct 2. Commissioner Chuck Konderla

Pct 4. Commissioner Wanda Watson

Pct 1. Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott

Pct 2. Justice of the Peace Terrance Nunn

Pct 3. Justice of the Peace Rick Hill

Pct 4. Justice of the Peace Darrell Booker

Pct 1. Constable Jeff Reeves

Pct 2. Constable Hezekiah Carter, Jr.

The swearing-in ceremony can be viewed here.

