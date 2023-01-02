Local gym offers advice on keeping those New Years resolutions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hitting the gym is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions, and a gym in Bryan offered some tips on how to keep that goal.

BCS Fitness hasn’t seen many people sign up on Monday to pursue their resolutions, but owner Brad Tillery said he expects to see an uptick in the second week of January. Since the gym focuses on personal training Tillery said they don’t normally see the massive “flood” of individuals this early in the year like a traditional gym might have. The gym’s personal training model is geared towards people who are busy, with careers or family who are just looking to feel better.

When hitting the gym after the new year Tillery said many people start out too ambitious, but it’s important to start slow.

“You may not see 30 pounds of weight loss in the first month, but again you’re going to see a couple of pounds building some muscle and over time you start doing little by little, you’ll have a much better chance of maintaining your change,” Tillery said.

When working with clients BCS Fitness tries to shift them into thinking about a “habit change progression.”

“Maybe taking two to three things at a time and hyper-focusing on those things versus what most people do which is hoping on a diet, cutting all the sugar out, or working out six days a week,” Tillery said. “They’re taking on too much, we try to reformat to simple two or three things, and every few weeks, every month layer new things on top of that.”

For those looking to stay motivated, there are a couple of things that Tillery suggested.

“Finding a buddy is huge. If you have someone coming with you to the gym they can help get you up in the morning and hold you accountable,” Tillery said. “Hiring a coach that can help make sure you’re on a plan that is customized to you is a great way to ramp up the possibility of sticking with that habitat change.”

