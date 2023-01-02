Six Kittens Rescue and the Cycle Station partner together in first-ever Charity Ride

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Six Kittens Rescue is introducing its first-ever Charity Ride in partnership with the Cycle Station to help people start the new year off right by getting in shape and helping kittens.

Tickets are $35 a bike for a 45-minute spin class hosted by Coach Jon of the Cycle Station.

The ride will happen at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

All money raised from this event will go directly back into Six Kittens Rescue.

Six Kittens Rescue is the premier neonatal kitten rescue in the Brazos Valley. They specialize in hand-raising kittens to reduce the dangers of a traditional shelter environment.

The rescue also has calendars available for purchase for 2023 that feature local BCS businesses that have donated funds to contribute to the TNR program.

The Cycle Station is a boutique spin studio with multiple different styles, and levels of classes. They are locally owned and operated.

