Staying healthy after holiday mingling

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s the season to bond with family and friends over holiday festivities, but what about those pesky sicknesses and viruses that linger after your guests have left?

Dr. Steven Wright with Central Texas Allegry and Sinus says because of the weather changes and people traveling, a mixture of sicknesses, like the flu and COVID-19, will be floating around.

Dr. Wright says signs to look out for are stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, and fever.

Washing or sanitizing your hands is one of the best ways to keep you from getting sick. In addition to minimizing the spread of germs, Dr. Wright says if you do have an illness, try your best to maintain it.

“If you do know you have bad allergies go ahead and take that daily antihistamine, get on some Flonase, Astepro is a really good antihistamine spray, it’s over the counter now, so those are a lot of things that can help.”

Additional advice the doctor gives; stay away from things that may trigger you, such as smokers and pets, especially if you have allergies.

If you know you’re sick and symptoms worsen, go see your primary care doctor.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Texas Department of Public Safety.
College Station teen killed in one-vehicle crash
One person dead in Burleson County crash
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan...
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

Latest News

The Christian message, that God wants you to “Come as You Are,” is what Bryan High School...
Build a faithful foundation with Bryan High School freshman’s new book
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cameron liotta
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cameron liotta
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - another broken egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cent tx allergy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - cent tx allergy