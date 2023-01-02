Staying healthy after holiday mingling

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s the season to bond with family and friends over holiday festivities, but what about those pesky sicknesses and viruses that linger after your guests have left?

Dr. Steven Wright with Central Texas Allegry and Sinus says because of the weather changes and people traveling, a mixture of sicknesses, like the flu and COVID-19, will be floating around.

Dr. Wright says signs to look out for are stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, and fever.

Washing or sanitizing your hands is one of the best ways to keep you from getting sick. In addition to minimizing the spread of germs, Dr. Wright says if you do have an illness, try your best to maintain it.

“If you do know you have bad allergies go ahead and take that daily antihistamine, get on some Flonase, Astepro is a really good antihistamine spray, it’s over the counter now, so those are a lot of things that can help.”

Additional advice the doctor gives; stay away from things that may trigger you, such as smokers and pets, especially if you have allergies.

If you know you’re sick and symptoms worsen, go see your primary care doctor.

