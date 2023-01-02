Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago

Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago.

On Jan. 2, 1922, student E. King Gill, a basketball player and former member of the football team, made history when he suited up and stood ready on the sidelines of the Dixie Classic.

With nearly all players injured, Gill was prepared to serve if his Texas A&M Football team needed him, forever becoming the 12th man.

This simple act of selfless service sparked the tradition that lives on today at Texas A&M as the entire student section stands together during football and basketball games.

