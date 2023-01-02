Weaver Adds All-American Salma Ewing to 2022-23 Squad

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team added ITA All-American Salma Ewing to the 2022-23 roster, head coach Mark Weaver announced Monday. Ewing is a USC graduate transfer.

In four seasons as a Trojan, Ewing went 63-37 in singles action and 39-28 in doubles play. Ewing’s senior campaign included ITA Singles All-America honors, a trip to the NCAA Singles Sweet 16 and All-Pac-12 First Team recognition. The Lakewood, California, native notched a career-high 21 wins in singles to finish No. 44 in the final ITA national rankings, after reaching a season-high singles rank of No. 12. In total, she defeated 11 ranked opponents and was named the ITA Southwest Region Most Improved Senior.

As a junior, Ewing was 15-6 in singles play, including a 7-2 mark in Pac-12 action. Ewing helped lead the team to the NCAA Sweet 16, before finishing the season No. 28 in the final ITA singles rankings. She defeated eight nationally-ranked opponents, including three in the top 20. Most notably, Ewing defeated No. 6 Anna Rogers of NC State, 6-4, 6-2, in the NCAA Team Round of 16.

She opened the 2020 season ranked No. 34 before battling through injuries to an 8-4 record in singles and 4-2 mark in doubles. As a freshman in 2019, Ewing finished the year ranked No. 54 in singles and was selected to the All-Pac 12 Second Team after going 19-13. She won the ITA Southwest Regional Singles Championship, reached the ITA Masters quarterfinals and competed at the ITA All-American Championships and the ITA Fall Championships.

Ewing graduated from USC with a degree in communications and will be pursuing a Graduate certificate in public management.

“We are extremely delighted to announce that Salma Ewing will be joining our tennis team for the 2023 season,” Weaver said. “Salma is an extremely talented player and has a very impressive resume to prove it. She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it up ever since, playing the number one & two positions over the years at USC and earning All-America honors in 2022.”

