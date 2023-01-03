Aggie men open SEC Play with road matchup vs. Florida
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team opens 2023 with a SEC road clash against the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Exactach Arena.
GETTING TO THE LINE:
The Aggies lead the nation in free throws made and rank No. 3 nationally in FT attempted, and Texas A&M is the only SEC team with three players with 50 or more free throw attempts (Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Henry Coleman III).
- The Aggies average 19.5-26.4 FTM-FTA per game. Radford ranks No. 1 in the SEC in FTs made (61) and Taylor is right behind at No. 2 with 58.
- Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Radford and Taylor IV - are connecting on over 79.0%. As a team, Texas A&M is hitting 74.1% of its freebies (No. 3 in SEC).
- Texas A&M has been to the line 25 or more times in 11 of 13 games and has hit 20 or more FTs six times.
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- Texas A&M will be opening SEC play on the road for a fourth straight year. Buzz Williams is 1-2 in SEC openers with a 81-79 win over Georgia last season.
- The Aggies broke an 11-game streak of sub-40.0% 3-point games by hitting 44.4% (8-of-18) vs. PVAM.
- The Aggies have out-rebounded their opponents in five of their last six contests (3-2 record).
- After opening the season with 20+ personal fouls in seven of eight games, the Aggies have had 15 or less in four of the past five.
- Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Wade Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by more than .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 38.8% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.
- The Aggies are 7-2 when Henry Coleman III produces double-digit points (5-0 when HCIII has 13 or more).
- Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 59.7% of his FGA (min. of 10 FGA) and has made 50% or better of his shots in 11-of-13 games.
- The Aggies rank No. 4 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 26.5 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 92 bench points.
FOLLOW THE ACTION:
- The game will be televised by ESPNU with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (color) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.
