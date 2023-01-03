A&M Consolidated beats College Station boys 71-47

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers beat College Station 71-47 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym.

Justin Gooden lead the Tigers with 12 points, while Kaden Lewis added 10 and Adam Jackson tossed in 10.

A&M Consolidated will travel to Rudder on Friday night to take on the Rangers. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.

College Station will look to rebound on Friday as they return home to host Magnolia West. Varsity is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.

