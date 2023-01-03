Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosts tribute to Brigadier General Joe Ramirez

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Enjoy entertaining stories, food, and music at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History’s event, Brave Heart: Tribute to BG Joe Ramirez.

Brigadier General Joe Ramirez, Jr. is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Texas Aggie Band in the Corps of Cadets and a Distinguished Military Graduate.

During his 31 years of military service, General Ramirez commanded soldiers around the world and served in leadership positions. He is the recipient of numerous medals and awards and holds two master’s degrees.

He will be recognized at the museum’s event at the Miramont Country Club at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Tickets to the event are still available for $250, there are also raffle tickets still available for a 1.45 ctw Diamond David Gardner Necklace valued at $6,000.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the museum.

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to visitors Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Regular admission fees: adults $5; seniors/students/children $4; children 3 and under are free.

