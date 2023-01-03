Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot

The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million, sixth largest in lottery history
The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night.
The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket.

Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan say she is feeling like a winner. Odum usually doesn’t play the lottery but with such a high value she decided to give it a shot.

“I got the $3 [ticket], so we will see. I usually get the $1 [ticket] but I was like ‘we’re just going to do them all in one,’” said Odum.

The winning numbers will be called on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam

Latest News

Wednesday will mark one year since Grimes County moved into its justice center, but the...
KBTX Grimes County Justice Center
College Station Fire Department
cs fire
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station Fire Department taking applications until Jan. 26.
College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS