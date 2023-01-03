Brazos Valley residents try their luck in the Mega Millions Jackpot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sixth-largest lottery in history will be up for grabs on Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions Jackpot is valued at $785 million and residents in the Brazos Valley have been hitting the gas stations to hopefully buy a winning ticket.

Residents like Melinda Odum in Bryan say she is feeling like a winner. Odum usually doesn’t play the lottery but with such a high value she decided to give it a shot.

“I got the $3 [ticket], so we will see. I usually get the $1 [ticket] but I was like ‘we’re just going to do them all in one,’” said Odum.

The winning numbers will be called on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

