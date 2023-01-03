College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam

The victim believed he was communicating with a friend when he was scammed, police said.
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is charged with scamming an elderly person through text messages.

Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the 82-year-old victim from a number he created on a cell phone app that was one digit off from a number belonging to one of the victim’s friends.

Police say Civill would the spam number to text the victim and asked on several occasions to borrow a total of $1400. The victim agreed because he thought he was communicating with his friend.

It wasn’t until the victim later spoke on the phone with his real friend that he learned he had been tricked and had fallen victim to a scam.

It took several months for police to compile the evidence against Civill, but it’s unclear how exactly he learned of the real number belonging to the victim’s friend.

Civill was arrested and charged with Theft of Property from an Elderly Individual.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Texas Department of Public Safety.
College Station teen killed in one-vehicle crash
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
One person dead in Burleson County crash
After a police officer was shot on Thursday trying to conduct a traffic stop, a few Bryan...
Bryan residents help officer after being shot during traffic stop

Latest News

Mark and Jeanie Haas are seeking justice and accountability after they say a contractor left...
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Monday Night Weather Update 1/2
Monday Night Weather Update 1/2
Dr. Rahman is on the cutting edge of the latest technologies in medicine.
Navigating the future of medicine with doctors