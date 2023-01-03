First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out

First rainfall of 2023 came in two rounds and brought uneven rain totals across the Brazos Valley
First rainfall of 2023 came in two rounds and brought uneven rain totals across the Brazos Valley(KBTX)
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.

Here is a list of rain totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

  • Easterwood Airport: 0.12″
  • Coulter Field: 0.29″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.42″
  • Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.19″
  • Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.31″
  • Cameron: 0.36″
  • Hearne: 0.43″
  • Centerville: 0.33″
  • Caldwell: 0.19″
  • Madisonville: 0.62″
  • Crockett: 0.53″
  • Brenham: 0.32″
  • Navasota: 0.52″
  • Anderson: 0.19″
  • Bellville: 0.24″
  • Coldspring: 0.26″
  • Flynn: 0.25″
  • South Brazos County: 0.1″
  • Wellborn: 0.56″
  • Smetana: 0.50″

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
St. Joseph Health in College Station welcome its first baby of the new year.
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/3
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 1/3
A broken line of rain and thunderstorms is expected to pass through the Brazos Valley in the...
Quick round of rain, storms expected overnight
Monday Night Weather Update 1/2
Monday Night Weather Update 1/2
Edd Hargett
Hargett honored to be part of Hall of Fame class