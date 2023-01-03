First rainfall of 2023 in the books: Here’s a look at how rain totals panned out

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We started off 2023 with a bang, literally. Monday, January 2nd not only brought us our first rain of the year, but it came with the possibility of severe weather as well. Luckily, the Brazos Valley got by without too many bumps and bruises Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. No storms reached severe thresholds, but a few of them were quite noisy on their way through.

STRONG THUNDERSTORM impacting Washington, Waller, Grimes, and Austin Counties through 3:45am.

Winds in excess of 30mph and hail up to half an inch possible as the storm moves east at 25mph. pic.twitter.com/fOkBwqW6RQ — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) January 3, 2023

Here is a list of rain totals from observation stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

Easterwood Airport: 0.12″

Coulter Field: 0.29″

Huntsville Municipal Airport: 0.42″

Conroe, Montgomery County Airport: 0.19″

Giddings, Lee County Airport: 0.31″

Cameron: 0.36″

Hearne: 0.43″

Centerville: 0.33″

Caldwell: 0.19″

Madisonville: 0.62″

Crockett: 0.53″

Brenham: 0.32″

Navasota: 0.52″

Anderson: 0.19″

Bellville: 0.24″

Coldspring: 0.26″

Flynn: 0.25″

South Brazos County: 0.1″

Wellborn: 0.56″

Smetana: 0.50″

