FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in New York

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, arrives at Manhattan federal court to face charges on Tuesday. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned in a Manhattan federal court Tuesday on charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was accused of illegally diverting massive sums of customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm.

He is expected to plead not guilty before Judge Lewis A. Kaplan before the judge and lawyers discuss a schedule for proceeding toward a trial.

Carolyn Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Gary Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.

Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was released from custody on a $250 million personal recognizance bond with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition that he await trial at his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
St. Joseph Health in College Station welcome its first baby of the new year.
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

Latest News

A kayaker used a white water rafting technique he learned to save a bald eagle floating on a...
Kayaker rescues bald eagle stranded on ice
Sam Bankman-Fried, right, founder of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, arrives at Manhattan...
RAW: Sam Bankman-Fried walks into court
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition