Get healthy without cutting out your favorite foods this new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get healthy, now is the perfect time to start.

Enlisting the help of an expert can make things easier. That’s why we welcomed the Owner of Basic Balance Nutrition, Registered Dietitian Brandi Bonin, to join The Three for a discussion about how to kickstart those healthy goals.

“There are so many areas of health that you can work on, so my first recommendation is to identify which area(s) of health you specifically want to work on,” Bonin said. “This can be nutrition. It can be incorporating more exercise or movement. It can be improving your mental health.”

Bonin says it’s important to set realistic and attainable goals. “There is no ’one-size fits all’ when it comes to health. It’s all about what works best for you,” she said.

With all of the “new year, new me” slogans cycling through social media, Bonin says there are three major red flags to watch out for when it comes to fad diets.

“Food is meant to be a joy. Anything that cuts out your favorite foods is red flag number one. Number two is anything that cuts out an entire macro nutrient. Think low carb, low fat. We need all macro nutrients consistently throughout the day to have optimal health. Third thing is anything that shames you or makes you feel insecure about your body. Diets are not sustainable. Remember that the diets are the failure, not you,” she said.

You can learn more from the team at Basic Balance Nutrition here.

