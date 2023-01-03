Grimes County Justice Center damaged from broken pipes

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday will mark one year since Grimes County moved into its justice center, but the building will be under repair after it suffered water damage from broken pipes.

On Christmas morning Grimes County officials were notified of a broken copper pipe that was leaking water throughout the building. The maintenance team, which was on standby and scheduled to come in on Monday, responded to the incident. They were able to shut the water off in about a two-hour period from the time the break was discovered. By that time, 6,000 gallons of water had already poured into some of the halls and office spaces.

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth said they took every possible precaution to prepare for the cold weather such as cutting the water off and draining pipes.

“The one area that they couldn’t cut off was our fire suppression closet and that’s where the break occurred,” Fauth said. “That’s on the north side of the building, they got the coldest temperatures, the wind, and the wind chill. Even with insulation inside.”

A remediation company has been working on the building since Dec. 26. Sheetrock is being removed from certain areas and hot air is being blown inside the building.

“We’ll have to replace some of the vinyl flooring, there’s still a question on some of the carpeting, but then we get into the supply chain issues,” Fauth said. “We’ve already talked to the suppliers and it looks like they may have materials in hand or a maximum two weeks delay.”

While repairs are being completed some staff members have been relocated. Fauth said the county’s maintenance director told him repairs could take around four to six weeks.

“I won’t say we’re back to business as usual, but we are providing all of the services that our citizens need on a daily basis,” Fauth said. “All of our areas are functional and operating.”

The total cost of the damage is still being determined, Fauth said.

“Our adjuster is coming in on Thursday, so by Thursday or Friday we’re going to have a pretty good idea of the amount of damage cost-wise and also the length of time it’s going to take us to get back to business as usual,” Fauth said.

While it might be a setback, Fauth said it was refreshing to see the Grimes County employees work together as a team to get files and records out of harm’s way and relocate.

“Is there frustration? Absolutely. Are there a few anxious moments that we’ve gone through? For sure,” Fauth said. “But again we’ve got a great facility, it’s a very new facility and this is just a little bump in the road.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.