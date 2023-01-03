Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out.

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on nearly 16 acres of land.

Outside, you can entertain friends and enjoy sunsets by the pool. The pool house features a full bath, a full kitchen with a pizza oven, and an outdoor fireplace.

Inside the main house is a spacious split floor plan with a large living area, huge windows, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen with an eating bar, a dining area, and a wet bar with a walk-in wine cooler.

Upstairs is an office with a built-in desk, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and an additional 1,000 sq. ft. of attic storage that has been plumbed and can be finished out for more bedrooms, a bathroom, or a flex room.

Attached to the porte-cochere is a 2-car garage and a casita with one bedroom and a full bath. There is also a detached 4-bay garage with overhead roll-up doors and a tank to take the kids fishing in.

“You can build another home on the property. There’s so much room to grow,” Ruffino said. “It’s only about 2 miles from the bypass, so it’s really close to town and close to everything.”

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

