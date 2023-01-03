Milam County Sheriff’s Office warns community of phone scams

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -The Milam County Sheriff’s Office says it’s scam season and they want the community to remain vigilant of the specific details of phone scams recently reported.

They say if someone calls you claiming to be from the Milam County Sheriff’s “department” instead of the sheriff’s “office” it may be a scam.

Another indicator includes the scammer calling themselves an “officer” instead of a “deputy.”

The sheriff’s office says they will never contact you without previous interaction and will never demand any money.

The MCSO wants to let the community know that 254-765-2104 is not a Milam County number.

They say you should keep in mind that scammers are creative and are able to spoof government phone numbers as well.

