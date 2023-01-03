Move and groove for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit Health For All has provided free health care treatment for low income and uninsured residents in the Brazos Valley for decades.

Now, they need your help to keep their vision going. The organization is hosting an event to raise money for the clinic’s mission of keeping the Brazos Valley safe and healthy.

Executive Director Liz Dickey explained how with this year’s “Dancing for the Health of It” - an event similar to dancing with the stars, the mission can be accomplished. She says the night will feature local celebrities and community leaders who will dance with their instructors to compete for a trophy, bragging rights and chance to raise funds for the clinic.

This year they’re taking a trip back to the 1940′s with their theme A Night at the USO.

“It’s our one fundraiser of the year, and we make it a good time,” said Dickey.

Dickey said donors can vote with their dollars for the best dance duet. She added that the event is not until April, but you should put it on your calendars now.

“We are in a community where a calendar fills up fast on non-sports days, so get it on there.”

Dancing for the Health of It: A Night at the USO will be on April 1, 2023 starting at 6 p.m.

Learn more on their website hlth4all.org.

