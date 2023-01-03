New year, new you, new budgeting plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to talk money on The Three and how you can create a new, easy budgeting plan to stick to for the new year.

Frost Bank Manager Jason Cornelius says the first step is to sit down and write down all of your expenses.

“People think it’s harder than it actually is. It can be as simple as just looking at what your bills are, seeing what you bring in each month and making sure that everything is taken care of,” said Cornelius.

Next, Cornelius shared that there are different account types, from checking to savings plus more.

“If you have the extra money you can get a CD and earn a little extra interest like that, but all of that comes when you figure out how much money is coming in each month to make sure that you can put money into that savings account.”

To stick to a budgeting plan, Cornelius says it’s all up to you to focus on your goal or get someone such as a banker that can hold you accountable regarding your spending.

“A lot of it is looking at yourself and making sure that you’re keeping track of what you need. If you set a budget, stick to it!”

Lastly, the bank manger says one of the most important things of budgeting is to pay yourself first.

“So if you’re going to have a savings account, take that money out immediately because you’ll find a way to spend it. So take that money out and whatever you have left in your account is what you have to be able to spend on bills, fun and everything else.”

