No. 15 Aggies Hit the Road for Back-to-Back Meets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to travel to No. 18 Auburn for a top-20 matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The swimmers will then head to Atlanta to compete in a double-dual meet against Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m. inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Aggies return to the pool after closing out the fall portion of their schedule with four dual meet victories. The Maroon & White began SEC competition with a 154-146 upset of No. 12 Kentucky at home. Four of A&M’s relays have recorded top-20 times on the season including all three freestyle relays and the 400 medley relay.

Results of the Art Adamson Invite included 55 new personal bests among 23 different swimmers and four Aggies hold top-30 times in the nation this season. Chloe Stepanek led the way in the freestyle events, swimming a 1:43.83 in the 200 to notch the fourth-fastest time in the nation, while also ranking 11th in the 100 (47.94).

Olivia Theall dominated the butterfly events at Invite, earning second in the 100 (51.25) and 200 (1:54.81) to notch the ninth and 12th top times in the nation, respectively.

Freshman Giulia Goerigk swam a time of 4:05.75 in the 400 IM, which stands as the second-best in the nation and the seventh-fastest in program history. Aviv Barzelay added a top-30 time after clocking in at 1:54.56 in the 200 back.

The Aggies have also seen success in diving early on, as senior captain Alyssa Clairmont, Payton Props and Joslyn Oakley have each earned a spot to compete on both springboards at NCAA Zone Championships.

The Maroon & White returns to Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center for the first time since the 2020 SEC Championship meet and will compete against the Tigers in a dual meet for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The Aggies take on Georgia Tech in a dual meet for the first time in recent years, but recently competed at the McAuley Aquatic Center during the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Live results for both meets can be found on Meet Mobile, while results for the Auburn meet can also be found here and diving results here.

