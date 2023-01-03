No. 8 A&M Travels to Face a Pair of Top-25 Foes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hits the road to start the new year for a top-10 showdown with No. 9 Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., before traveling to Atlanta for a double-dual against No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m.

The Aggies return to action after a successful fall portion of their 2022-23 slate. At the Art Adamson Invitational, the team put up 18 individual top-30 times in the country this season and saw three relays notch NCAA automatic qualifying times, ensuring postseason spots for the 400 free relay, as well as both medley relays.

Boasting the No. 2 time in the country, Alex Sanchez swam the 200 breast in 1:51.09 at Invite, while also recording the 10th-fastest time in the 100 breast (51.90). Andres Puente follows right behind Sanchez in the 200 breast (1:51.14), while also collecting top-13 times in the 100 breast and both IM events.

Baylor Nelson highlights the IM events, clocking top-three times in the country in both the 200 (1:41.83) and 400 (3:38.39). The freshman also holds a top-20 time of 1:41.17 in the 200 back. Also shining in the IM events, Anze Fers Erzen notched an A-cut time of 3:39.05 in the 400 and added a time of 1:43.36 in the 200, ranking in the top 11 nationally in both events.

Ethan Gogulski remains the top backstroker for the Aggies, as he clocked the fifth-fastest time in the nation after going 1:39.98 in the 200. Gogulski’s time of 45.64 in the 100 stands as the 14th fastest. Kaloyan Bratanov grabbed the seventh-fastest time in the country in the 200 free (1:32.49) and added another top-30 time in the 200 IM (1:44.12).

The Maroon & White has seen six divers punch in their ticket for NCAA Zone Championships on both springboards. Victor Povzner has highlighted the season after earning his first SEC Male Diver of the Week honors following impressive performances against nationally-ranked TCU and Kentucky.

Texas A&M returns to Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center for the first time since the 2020 SEC Championship meet and will compete against the Tigers in a dual meet for the first time since the 2017-2018 season. The Aggies take on Georgia Tech in a dual meet for the first time in recent years, and most recently competed at the McAuley Aquatic Center during the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Live results for both meets can be found on Meet Mobile, while results for the Auburn meet can also be found here and diving results here.

