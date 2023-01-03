Dietitian explains how to better fuel bodies

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Healthy eating is at the top of many people’s New Year’s resolutions, but it can be difficult to create a plan that produces results. One way to experience long-term transformation is to set SMART goals, according to dietitian and diabetes specialist Sahar Fayad.

  • Specific- Pinpoint exactly what you want to accomplish so that you can create an effective plan.
  • Measurable- Assess what will help you accomplish those goals. For example, incorporating walks into your weekly schedule can kickstart a fitness journey.
  • Achievable- Make your goals practical and in reach.
  • Relevant- Ensure that your goals align with who you are and will ultimately help you move towards your long-term goal(s).
  • Time specific- Set a realistic timeline for yourself according to what you want to accomplish.

“You want something to measure and you want something to keep you on track without overwhelming you,” Fayad said.

When it comes to setting nutrition goals, the owner of Vital 12 Nutrition recommends the 5/20 Rule. Anything with over 20% or more in daily value of any nutrient is considered high, while things 5% or less are considered low. This can help you better evaluate the amount of nutrients in your food and make shopping less stressful.

For adequate fiber intake, Fayad suggests foods with 3 grams or more. She recommends sugar and carbohydrates be less than 20 grams per serving, especially for snacks.

Some foods good in nutrients include whole grain noodles, lentils, whole grain bread, frozen vegetables, Skinny Pop and fruits like apples and bananas. The dietitian suggests drinking sparkling water like Topo Chico to replace sodas and eating Greek yogurt in place of more sugary options.

These can be “simple swaps,” according to Fayad. This means you can slowly incorporate healthier options into your meal plan instead of feeling like you have to give up unhealthier options at one time. Fayad said this can also help you sustain your goals.

You can learn more about Fayad and get tips here.

