Salvation Army helps with high gas bills after freezing temperatures

(MGN)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is trying to make upcoming bill payments more manageable for community members.

The organization announced it will provide assistance with Atmos Energy bills for members of the community.

Atmos Energy donated over $25,000 to the Salvation Army to help with some relief on gas bills after December’s freezing temperatures.

Captain Timothy Israel says they strive to keep families from becoming homeless.

“We don’t want someone because of an energy bill or a rent bill to end up having to become homeless,” said Israel. “We want to prevent people from becoming homeless, keep them housed and then be able to break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness.”

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station says participants have to be Atmos Energy customers and recommend calling their office at (979)-361-0618 to see if they qualify for help.

Related Stories
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosts tribute to Brigadier General Joe Ramirez
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History hosts tribute to Brigadier General Joe Ramirez
On Christmas morning Grimes County officials were notified of a broken copper pipe that was...
Grimes County Justice Center damaged from broken pipes