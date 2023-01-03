Salvation Army helps with high gas bills after freezing temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is trying to make upcoming bill payments more manageable for community members.

The organization announced it will provide assistance with Atmos Energy bills for members of the community.

Atmos Energy donated over $25,000 to the Salvation Army to help with some relief on gas bills after December’s freezing temperatures.

Captain Timothy Israel says they strive to keep families from becoming homeless.

“We don’t want someone because of an energy bill or a rent bill to end up having to become homeless,” said Israel. “We want to prevent people from becoming homeless, keep them housed and then be able to break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness.”

The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station says participants have to be Atmos Energy customers and recommend calling their office at (979)-361-0618 to see if they qualify for help.

