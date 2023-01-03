Treat of the Day: Santa’s Wonderland surpasses $1 million in charity donations

Santa's Wonderland surpassed $1 million in charity donations
Santa's Wonderland surpassed $1 million in charity donations(Santa's Wonderland)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland was able to donate over $220,000 to its charity partners this season.

With this record-breaking number of donations, Santa’s Wonderland has officially crossed the threshold of over $1 million in charity donations throughout the park’s history.

They were able to reach this milestone during their 25th anniversary season.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Unfinished work outside the Haas family home in Oakwood
Unfinished Business: Homeowners say contractor took $270K but didn’t finish job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
St. Joseph Health in College Station welcome its first baby of the new year.
Brazos County hospital welcomes its first baby of 2023

Latest News

Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago
Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago
Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago
Treat of the Day: 12th Man tradition began 101 years ago
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school
Treat of the Day: Family of O.W. Sadberry get involved in construction of new intermediate school