Treat of the Day: Santa’s Wonderland surpasses $1 million in charity donations
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland was able to donate over $220,000 to its charity partners this season.
With this record-breaking number of donations, Santa’s Wonderland has officially crossed the threshold of over $1 million in charity donations throughout the park’s history.
They were able to reach this milestone during their 25th anniversary season.
