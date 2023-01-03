Treat of the Day: Santa’s Wonderland surpasses $1 million in charity donations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland was able to donate over $220,000 to its charity partners this season.

With this record-breaking number of donations, Santa’s Wonderland has officially crossed the threshold of over $1 million in charity donations throughout the park’s history.

They were able to reach this milestone during their 25th anniversary season.

