Bad Bunny under fire for throwing fans phone in ocean

By CNN
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(CNN) -Bad Bunny is under fire after a Tik Tok video of him tossing a fan’s phone into the ocean went viral Monday morning.

The video shows a fan approaching the singer and attempting to take a selfie; he is then seen taking the phone away and throwing it into a nearby ocean in the Dominican Republic.

In the video, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is heard saying, “You have to respect the space. Respect the space, I just eaten.”

The clip gained over 20 million views and has since sparked outrage among some of his fans online.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter saying that any fan that approaches him to say hello, tell him something, or just to meet “will always receive his attention and respect.”

However, those who “Come and put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it as such.”

