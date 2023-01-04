Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners Court met for the first time this year on Tuesday, marking the start of two commissioners’ tenure.

On Jan. 3, Wanda Watson, the newly elected Commissioner of Precinct Four, said she plans to focus on mental health, transparency of the court and keeping the community informed. But at her first meeting, she’s soaking in as much as possible from her colleagues.

“My north star is always service, so when the previous commissioner said she wasn’t running, my first thought was that I can do that from a service perspective,” said Watson. “I’ll be a little bit quiet, it doesn’t mean I don’t have anything to say. I’m in learning mode that’s how I begin any new job. I’m looking, I’m listening and I’m learning.”

Chuck Konderla, the recently sworn in Commissioner of Precinct Two, says his plans to focus on stretching the taxpayer dollar and boosting the economy of Brazos County. He also wants to make sure that in case another situation like the pandemic happens, the county is financially ready to face it.

“We’re in dangerous times, we’re in financially challenging times,” said Konderla. “We need a reserve in order to provide services to the county no matter what, and we need to do it in a way that doesn’t burden the taxpayer.”

He also wants to boost economic development in the next five to 10 years and keep graduates local.

“We’re really good at exporting talent in Brazos County from Texas A&M, from Blinn, from trade schools in the area. I want them here. I want these kids and young adults, and adults that maybe aren’t that young starting a new career, new education, new path in life to stay here, to grow here with us in Brazos Valley,” said Konderla.

