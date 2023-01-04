Chamber is optimistic about 2023 outlook, leaving troubles in 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New restaurants, new box stores, and big land purchases were a theme in 2022 for Bryan College Station, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

But, that didn’t come without issues, Chamber President, Glen Brewer, says.

“2022 looked nothing like any other year that I ever remember. As you know we’re coming out of COVID and trying to get everybody re-established, running into issues with employment and finding people to work. Then that starts to ease up and you run into supply chain issues,” Brewer said. “Now that’s starting to ease up and we’re running into inflation issues and interest rates rising. So, there’s always a different challenge.”

Brewer says many {businesses} that were able to make it through, might get some relief in 2023.

“If you’re able to survive in that type of environment as those things start to get better and start to level out, the future is really, really bright,” Brewer said. “I think they’re in fertile ground in Bryan College Station for 2023.”

One of those new businesses is Kanji Sushi in Bryan. Chef Tai Lee started 2022 with three restaurants: Solt, Urban Table, and Paolo’s. Now as he starts 2023, he does still have three restaurants: Solt, Urban Table, and Kanji Sushi.

“2022 was an interesting year. We actually did have a small growth from 2021 so that was positive news. Unfortunately, we did have a rising cost structure as well, so it actually kind of washed out. But you know, I’ll take a washout and even-out compared to a loss like 2020,” Lee said.

Lee closed Paolo’s in September after eight years in business. He says this was due to rising rent, but he was able to move staff to other restaurants. Lee said regardless of the last few years, he’s looking forward to the future and providing a positive experience for his new customers.

“We’re really excited about 2023. Actually, we got a revamped menu, new management staff and we’re excited about what we’re going to bring out in 2023 for all of our existing restaurants,” he said. “We’re going to bring the best possible quality and the best possible ingredients and the best possible method to bring out top-tier sushi here in Bryan College Station. So that focus does not, you know, deviate due to the recession or whatever.”

The Chamber of Commerce is holding an Economic Outlook Conference on January 25 to discuss transportation, workforce, and supply issues going into the future.

