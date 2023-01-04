‘Change a Child’s Story’ at the Voices for Children Gala

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Voices for Children is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home.

To ensure the success of their mission, VFC needs the community’s help. You can make a difference in a foster child’s life by purchasing a ticket to the “Enchanted: Change A Child’s Story Gala,” on Saturday, March 4 at the Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center.

“This is a great event. It’s a lot of fun, but more importantly, it’s an event to raise awareness about the work of CASA, the needs of the families we work with, and the need for more advocates in our community,” VFC Executive Director, Amy Faulkner, said.

Proceeds raised through ticket sales and the silent auction will help support CASA volunteers in their mission to fight for children and families in the welfare system.

“We always need volunteers, but if that’s not a good fit, we also have other committees you can join,” Faulkner said. If you’re unable to volunteer, but would still like to support Voices for Children, you can make a donation to the organization here.

“If you know someone who would make a good CASA volunteer, spread the word. We always need more people who are engaged in the work that we’re doing,” Faulkner said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigate late night shooting
UPDATE: Victim dies following shooting at Southwest Pkwy apartment complex Tuesday
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines...
RECKLESS Episode 1: The Eyewitness

Latest News

Give children a educational head start at home
Give your child an educational head start at home
Make your own coffee cup craft in easy-to-follow steps
Make your own coffee cup craft in easy-to-follow steps
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - voices for children gala
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - voices for children gala
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - hippy
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - hippy