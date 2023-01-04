‘Change a Child’s Story’ at the Voices for Children Gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Voices for Children is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home.

To ensure the success of their mission, VFC needs the community’s help. You can make a difference in a foster child’s life by purchasing a ticket to the “Enchanted: Change A Child’s Story Gala,” on Saturday, March 4 at the Hilton College Station Hotel & Conference Center.

“This is a great event. It’s a lot of fun, but more importantly, it’s an event to raise awareness about the work of CASA, the needs of the families we work with, and the need for more advocates in our community,” VFC Executive Director, Amy Faulkner, said.

Proceeds raised through ticket sales and the silent auction will help support CASA volunteers in their mission to fight for children and families in the welfare system.

“We always need volunteers, but if that’s not a good fit, we also have other committees you can join,” Faulkner said. If you’re unable to volunteer, but would still like to support Voices for Children, you can make a donation to the organization here.

“If you know someone who would make a good CASA volunteer, spread the word. We always need more people who are engaged in the work that we’re doing,” Faulkner said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.