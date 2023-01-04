College Station Lady Cougars top A&M Consolidated 50-44

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars beat A&M Consolidated 50-44 Tuesday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

A&M Consolidated will look to rebound on Friday as they travel to Rudder to take on the Lady Rangers. Tip off at The Armory is set for 6:30 p.m. College Station will look to build on their rivalry win as they travel to Magnolia West to take on the Lady Mustangs.

