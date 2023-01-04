Create healing, harmonious spaces for less

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when people want to give their homes a fresh look and organize, but knowing how to do it inexpensively can be a challenge. According to Michelle Dew, the founder of Cultivate Your Space, there are several ways to refresh without breaking the bank. Dew is a personal organizer and interior designer who promotes budget-friendly ways to have healthy and healing spaces.

Before buying anything, she recommends figuring out what you want to bring into your life. This can be things like more joy or more light.

“I have this theory that our inner spaces affect our outer spaces, and our outer spaces affect our inner spaces,” Dew said.

The Cultivate Your Space founder also suggests decluttering and letting go of old items. She said you can use the One In, One Out Method, especially after the holidays. For example, throw away or donate your kids’ old toys if they received more for Christmas or donate old clothes if you recently bought new items.

After the space is less cluttered, Dew said “drop zones” are key. Drop Zones are the places items like shoes or bags typically land when you walk in the door. These will keep your spaces more organized.

A drop zone can be adding hooks to your kitchen or mud room to put your keys, bag and glasses. You can also put a basket in the living room to place things like throw blankets or shoes.

For your drawers and cabinets in the kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms, Dew recommends inexpensive bins from places like Ikea, Walmart and Target to help organize your items.

“These are super versatile, they stack, so you’ll save a lot of space that way,” Dew said.

Jars are also great for keeping kitchen items organized like sugar and spices, according to Dew. She said you can order inexpensive labels for them on Amazon so that you don’t have to purchase a label maker.

Another budget-friendly way to reset your home is to paint, which Dews said you can do on your own for around $50. If you need some help with painting, you can check out her eCourse here.

More inexpensive décor and renovation options are peel-and-stick wallpaper, live plants and lamps. These are items you can find online or in stores like Target, according to Dew.

You can find more information on Cultivate Your Space here and tips from Dew here.

