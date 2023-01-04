Focus at Four: Former Brazos Valley Congressman shares insight on House Speaker vote

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans went through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

For a fourth, fifth, and sixth time, Republicans tried to vote McCarthy into the top job in the House. But the votes were producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, McCarthy saw his tally slip to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present.

Bill Flores, the former U.S. Representative for Texas’s 17th congressional district, was on First News at Four to give more insight into the House Speaker vote.

