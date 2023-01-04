Focus at Four: Former Brazos Valley Congressman shares insight on House Speaker vote

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans went through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

For a fourth, fifth, and sixth time, Republicans tried to vote McCarthy into the top job in the House. But the votes were producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, McCarthy saw his tally slip to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present.

Bill Flores, the former U.S. Representative for Texas’s 17th congressional district, was on First News at Four to give more insight into the House Speaker vote.

You can watch his full interview in the video above this story.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigate late night shooting
UPDATE: Victim dies following shooting at Southwest Pkwy apartment complex Tuesday
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines...
RECKLESS Episode 1: The Eyewitness

Latest News

Raul Anthony Caballero, 22
Murder, high-speed chase suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound
Walk Across Texas! is a fun and flexible way to get active
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits
Law enforcement agencies of Brazos County host check ceremony for cancer research.
Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research
Brazos County held the first Commissioners Court of 2023
Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023