Give your child an educational head start at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting preschool is the launch of your little one’s education and is a big step.

There is a new resource in Aggieland that can help prepare you and your child for such an important milestone.

That resource is HIPPY, short for The Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters. The program runs a 30 week curriculum for two years and is for children ages three and four-years-old.

HIPPY coordinator Stacey Brown explained that HIPPY is a researched based program that has been around since the 1960′s. She says it was started by a doctor in Israel and now has expanded to the Brazos Valley.

“We are the first program in the Brazos, College Station area but actually the 12th in the state of Texas,” shared Brown.

According to Brown, Hippy has a created curriculum that focuses on five domains: math, science, language, literacy, and motor domain. Brown added that all lessons are taught at home by a home educator, not in a classroom.

“Each week there is one lesson for each domain that’s covered by the home visitor who goes to role play the lesson with the parent, so that they can then take that lesson and do it with their child and really take an active role.”

HIPPY’s model encourages parents to be their child’s first teacher.

