Highway 6 shut down after high-speed chase through Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 6 at FM 2154 is shut down in connection with a high-speed chase that happened early Wednesday afternoon.

Limited information is available at this time, but witnesses report more than 10 law enforcement vehicles traveled from Bryan into Grimes County in pursuit of a vehicle.

A KBTX reporter is headed to the scene, this article will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.