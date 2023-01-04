Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research

Law enforcement agencies of Brazos County host check ceremony for cancer research.
Law enforcement agencies of Brazos County host check ceremony for cancer research.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months.

Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.

All donations went to The Cure Starts Now Chapter of Central Texas, a campaign raising money for cancer research. Since 2018, over 110 law enforcement agencies in 21 states have raised over $670,000.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the College Station Police Department hosted a joint check presentation for the Central Texas chapter of the Cure Starts Now. Vicky Bridier, chapter director, established the Central Texas Chapter in September of 2016 in honor of her daughter Jade. At 4-years-old she died from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and deadly brain tumor.

When her child died, Birdier said there wasn’t much research available. Now, with more funding children diagnosed with DIPG have more options for treatment available.

“When my daughter died, there was really nothing out there. She couldn’t participate in research studies because she didn’t live long enough and or we couldn’t remove her tumor to get her tested. We lost her within five days, but the average lifespan of a child diagnosed with DIPG is 9 months after they’re diagnosed,” said Birdier. “Now with all our research that we have put our funding we are now extending children’s lives to at least two years, three years, we’re seeing four years now that they’re able to participate in all this research that we have funded, but hopefully, one day, it’s going to be longer, four years or five years, hopefully it’s going to be that cure we are looking for.”

Within the last four years, three Texas law enforcement families have lost their child under the age of 10 to the deadliest pediatric brain cancer which, researchers say is always terminal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police investigate late night shooting
UPDATE: Victim dies following shooting at Southwest Pkwy apartment complex Tuesday
Police say John Leonard Civill, 37, texted the victim from a number he created on a cell phone...
College Station police arrest man accused of targeting elderly in texting scam
Randall Fred Eubank & Aubrey Gibson Eubank Mugshots (College Station Police Department)
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
A TDCJ Serious Incident Report shows confusion on the scene and failures to use canines...
RECKLESS Episode 1: The Eyewitness
Mark and Jeanie Haas are seeking justice and accountability after they say a contractor left...
Homeowners want DAs to be more aggressive prosecuting accused contractors

Latest News

Walk Across Texas! is a fun and flexible way to get active
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits
Brazos County held the first Commissioners Court of 2023
Brazos County holds first Commissioners Court of 2023
Highway 6 at FM 2154 is shut down in connection with a high-speed chase that happened early...
Highway 6 shut down after high-speed chase through Brazos County
Wednesday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/4
Wednesday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 1/4