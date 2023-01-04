Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months.

Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.

All donations went to The Cure Starts Now Chapter of Central Texas, a campaign raising money for cancer research. Since 2018, over 110 law enforcement agencies in 21 states have raised over $670,000.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, and the College Station Police Department hosted a joint check presentation for the Central Texas chapter of the Cure Starts Now. Vicky Bridier, chapter director, established the Central Texas Chapter in September of 2016 in honor of her daughter Jade. At 4-years-old she died from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and deadly brain tumor.

When her child died, Birdier said there wasn’t much research available. Now, with more funding children diagnosed with DIPG have more options for treatment available.

“When my daughter died, there was really nothing out there. She couldn’t participate in research studies because she didn’t live long enough and or we couldn’t remove her tumor to get her tested. We lost her within five days, but the average lifespan of a child diagnosed with DIPG is 9 months after they’re diagnosed,” said Birdier. “Now with all our research that we have put our funding we are now extending children’s lives to at least two years, three years, we’re seeing four years now that they’re able to participate in all this research that we have funded, but hopefully, one day, it’s going to be longer, four years or five years, hopefully it’s going to be that cure we are looking for.”

Within the last four years, three Texas law enforcement families have lost their child under the age of 10 to the deadliest pediatric brain cancer which, researchers say is always terminal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.