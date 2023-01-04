Make your own coffee cup craft in easy-to-follow steps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One great way to bond with the kids is by spending time bonding while crafting, and The Arts Council has a project just for that.

According to Operations Assistant Madison Stott, you can create your own coffee cup craft or ornament with recycled material from around the house.

All you need for this project is small plastic red cups, a recycled coffee cup and sleeve, cotton balls, a straw, scissors and glue.

Stott says all crafts at the Arts Council are easy to do and for all ages.

“We like to include all ages and make art accessible to everyone because everyone’s an artist,” said Stott.

ACBV hosts programs like Art After School, Summer Camp, and Community Art Day that help make art accessible to all.

For more information about classes and programs offered at The Arts Council, visit their website here.

