Three Aggies Named to D1Baseball.com’s Top 100 Impact Transfers List

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies had a trio of players named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list this week with Troy Wansing coming in at No. 25, Hunter Haas at No. 45 and Carson Lambert checking in at No. 69.

The trio is just a portion of the 15 transfer players added to the 2023 roster for head coach Jim Schlossnagle, nine of whom come to Aggieland directly from Division I institutions.

Wansing, a left-handed pitcher from Purdue, spent one season with the Boilermakers and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2022 after having 12 of his 15 appearances come as starts, mainly on the weekends.

He threw 51.1 innings with a .258 opponent batting average and 5.44 ERA, finishing with a 4-4 record and 61 strikeouts. That came on the heels of a stellar prep career at Staley High School outside of Kansas City where he went 5-0 with an 0.84 ERA and 71 punchouts in just 41 innings as a senior. He finished the year ranked among the top five players in his class in the state of Missouri by Prep Baseball Report.

Haas joins the Aggies after two seasons at Arizona State where he played in 85 games on the infield and was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and to the ABCA All-West Region Second Team in 2021.

That year he held down the hot corner for the Sun Devils and was named to the Pac 12 All-Defensive Team at that spot, in addition to being named an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove finalist. He was a sought-after player coming out of Corona Del Sol High School in Phoenix where he earned a starting spot on the USA Baseball 18U National Team and was listed by Perfect Game as the fifth overall prospect in Arizona and 25th nationally at his position.

Lambert spent the past four seasons at USC where he was one of the Trojans’ top relief arms. He made 66 total appearances with only one start in that time, including 27 appearances with a 4.86 ERA and 50.0 innings as a freshman in 2019.

Most recently he put together a strong 2022 campaign where he finished with a 6-3 mark in 27 relief outings, totaling 58 strikeouts and only 11 walks in 54.2 frames while holding hitters to just a .229 average.

