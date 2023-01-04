Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits

The eight week fitness program challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level
Walk Across Texas! is a fun and flexible way to get active
By Crystal Galny
Jan. 4, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge.

Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.

Walk Across Texas! is a fun and flexible way to get active by participating on a team of up to eight:

1. Grab your friends, family and colleagues and get registered.

2. Keep track of your physical activity in miles.

3. See if your team can “walk” the 832 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks.

4. Report your physical activity in miles weekly or daily at howdyhealth.org.

The Walk Across Texas! kickoff event is Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. The opening ceremony will consist of a warm up, indoor workouts or one mile walk on the Park Hudson Trail, door prizes and a team captains’ meeting.

For more information, go to howdyhealth.org or to their Facebook page.

