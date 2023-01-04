Women’s Hoops Hits the Road to Play at No. 7 LSU

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues SEC play with a road test against the No. 7 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (5-7, 0-2 SEC) fell short to Florida on Sunday after a hard-fought defensive battle, 55-48. The Maroon & White held the Gators to their lowest scoring output of the year. A&M forced their opponent to under 60 points for the seventh time this season inside Reed Arena.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White are now No. 48 in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 57.2 points per game and holding every opponent this year below their season scoring average. Additionally, the Aggies are No. 24 in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, forcing teams to shoot a dismal 25.5% from deep.

Series

Thursday’s matchup is the 35th all-time meeting against LSU (14-0, 2-0 SEC) with the Tigers having an edge in the series, 18-16. The Aggies are 4-11 in Baton Rouge all-time.

How to Keep up

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Texas A&M Baseball
Three Aggies Named to D1Baseball.com’s Top 100 Impact Transfers List
Walk Across Texas! is a fun and flexible way to get active
KBTX News 3 at Noon: Walk Across Texas!
Colin Castleton could be the key to beating Florida
College Station Lady Cougars top A&M Consolidated 50-44
