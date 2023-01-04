Women’s Hoops Hits the Road to Play at No. 7 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team continues SEC play with a road test against the No. 7 LSU Tigers at 8 p.m. on Thursday inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (5-7, 0-2 SEC) fell short to Florida on Sunday after a hard-fought defensive battle, 55-48. The Maroon & White held the Gators to their lowest scoring output of the year. A&M forced their opponent to under 60 points for the seventh time this season inside Reed Arena.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White are now No. 48 in the country in scoring defense, allowing only 57.2 points per game and holding every opponent this year below their season scoring average. Additionally, the Aggies are No. 24 in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, forcing teams to shoot a dismal 25.5% from deep.

Series

Thursday’s matchup is the 35th all-time meeting against LSU (14-0, 2-0 SEC) with the Tigers having an edge in the series, 18-16. The Aggies are 4-11 in Baton Rouge all-time.

How to Keep up

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on The Zone 1150 AM/93.7 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.