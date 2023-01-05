Aggie women’s swimming falls at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama -- The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team dropped its contest at No. 19 Auburn, 172-128, Wednesday afternoon inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Abby Grottle kicked off the individual events strong, placing first in the 1,000 free (9:56.29). Grottle added a third-place finish in the 500 (4:53.68), following right behind Rachel Love who grabbed second (4:53.66).

Chloe Stepanek led the way for the Aggies in the additional freestyle events with top finishes in the 200 (1:47.60) and 100 (49.79), while also earning second place in the 50 (22.98).

Dominating the breaststroke events, Charlotte Longbottom swam to a first-place time of 1:02.60 in the 100 breast, while also adding a second-place finish in the 200 breast, clocking in at 2:16.66.

Swimming the 100 fly in a time of 53.89, Olivia Theall secured first place. Theall grabbed another top-three finish on the evening in the 200 fly, recording a time of 2:00.45.

Aviv Barzelay earned top-five times in both the 100 and 200 back, going 55.34 and 1:59.57, respectively. Giulia Goerigk highlighted the 200 IM, earning second with a time of 2:03.15.

Texas A&M capped off the meet, taking second in the 400 free relay as Jordan Buechler, Stepanek, Bobbi Kennett and Manita Sathianchokwisan swam a 3:22.74.

Joslyn Oakley earned the top spot on the 1-meter as she scored 298.80. Alyssa Clairmont added points for the Aggies, claiming a pair of second-place scores on the 1-meter (289.35) and 3-meter (312.83).

Up Next

The Aggies head back on the road to take on Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double-dual meet on Friday at 10 a.m. The meet will be live streamed here and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

