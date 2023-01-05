Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday.

“The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and staff,” Guerrieri said. “The matches don’t count in the standings, but they are as meaningful as the matches in the fall. It’s the time we traditionally have made the biggest improvement as we prepare to win championships in the fall. The spring is a true development period for our team to get faster, stronger, more coordinated and dominant in the way we want to play when the championship segment arrives in August.”

The Aggies face a variety of tests in the spring as they square off against seven different opponents on the five dates. All spring matches are free to the public.

The Maroon & White open the spring schedule on Saturday, February 25 when it hosts TCU in a 1 p.m. match at Ellis Field. The Aggies return the favor on Saturday, April 1 when they travel to Fort Worth for a 1 p.m. match against the Horned Frogs.

Texas A&M hosts three Saturday tri-matches to round out the five-date docket. In each tri-match the teams play two 60-minute matches in a round robin. On March 4, the Aggies host Oklahoma (12 noon) and LSU (4 p.m.). Three weeks later the Maroon & White welcome Lamar (1 p.m.) and Baylor (5 p.m.) to Ellis Field. A&M caps off the vernal slate with Texas State (1 p.m.) and UTSA (5 p.m.) trekking to Aggieland.

“This is a great spring schedule for us,” Guerrieri said. “We will play against a pair of NCAA Tournament teams as well as two strong Big 12 sides. It will give us a really good gauge of how our progress is going in the spring.”

Fans have an opportunity to watch almost the entire squad slated to participate in the fall with 17 returning lettermen and six of the eight newcomers enrolling in January to take part in the spring practice sessions. The returning Aggies in All-SEC performers Maile Hayes and Mia Pante as well as Freshman All-SEC selection Carolyn Calzada.

Date

Time

Opponent

Site

Feb. 25

1 p.m.

TCU

Ellis Field

Mar. 4

12 p.m.

2 p.m.

4 p.m.

Oklahoma

LSU vs. Oklahoma

LSU

Ellis Field

Mar. 25

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

Lamar

Baylor vs. Lamar

Baylor

Ellis Field

April 1

1 p.m.

at TCU

Fort Worth, Texas

April 15

1 p.m.

3 p.m.

5 p.m.

Texas State

UTSA vs. Texas State

UTSA

Ellis Field

