A&M men’s swimming comes up short at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team fell to No. 9 Auburn, 167.5-132.5, Wednesday afternoon inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Returning to the pool for the first time in the new year, the Aggies kicked off the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Jace Brown and Kaloyan Bratanov put up a time of 1:28.09.

Nelson tallied multiple top finishes including in the 200 free (1:36.91), 200 back (1:45.01) and 200 IM (1:48.66) where he was closely trailed by Puente (1:49.43) and Anze Fers Erzen (1:50.69), placing third and fifth, respectively.

Newcomer Batuhan Filiz made his A&M debut with two big wins in the distance events, swimming 9:10.00 in the 1,000 free and 4:24.62 in the 500 free.

Puente also stood out in breaststroke events with a top finish in the 200 (1:58.77) and clocking in at second in the 100 (54.79).

Brown led the Aggies in the butterfly, finishing first in the 200 with a time of 1:48.17 and third in the 100, recording a time of 48.18.

Additional top-four finishers for the Aggies included Gogulski, claiming fourth in the 100 back (49.06), Connor Foote finishing third in the 50 free (20.82) and Bratanov placing second in the 100 free (44.54).

Closing out the meet, the Maroon & White took second in the 400 free relay with Bratanov, Collin Fuchs, Foote and Nelson clocking in at 2:59.59.

Allen Bottego grabbed the top spot in the 1-meter with a final score of 373.28. Victor Povzner earned a pair of second-place scores of 369.15 on the 1-meter and 362.63 on the 3-meter.

Up Next

The Aggies remain on the road to take on No. 21 Georgia Tech and SCAD in a double-dual meet on Friday at 10 a.m. The meet will be live streamed here and live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Jay Holmes on the team’s performance …

From a spectator standpoint, this would have been an entertaining meet to be watching. Auburn did lead the entire way, but we kept fighting enough to stay in it and keep it interesting, but obviously we didn’t do enough. This was a tough one to lose. I know our only option right now is to learn from it, and it will motivate this team. For now, we’ve got to get back on the bus, head to Atlanta, and get ready for Georgia Tech and SCAD.

On the relays and the newcomers …

In swimming, it came down to this: we won every individual event 200-and-over, and Auburn won everything 100-and-under, plus the relays. Not having the speed really hurt us. We continued to struggle putting our relays together in dual meets, but we did already record two A-cuts from our Invite. Baylor [Nelson] won all three of his events and Batuhan [Filiz] had a great debut for us in his first meet ever in SCY [short course yards]. Batuhan is really going to help us.

On diving …

Allen Bottego winning the 1-meter continued to show everyone how fast he is improving. He has a great learning curve right now.

