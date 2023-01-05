BCS Together in need of bed donations and volunteers to assist families in foster system

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Together helps offer support to families in the foster system by helping children feel safe, valued, and loved.

To continue their mission, they rely on the community’s help of donations and volunteers.

“Right now we are in desperate need of beds,” Lauren Falcone, Director of Community Partnerships, said. “That is the number one item we give out to foster families. We do this by partnering with community members, businesses, and churches. Not only do they provide a safe spot for children, they provide dignity. We gave out over 100 beds this past year and we are down to two in storage.”

You can bring donations to The Closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can also donate time by becoming a volunteer.

“We like to say that we were all given gifts and we can use our gifts to bless others,” Falcone said. “We really rely on the community to come to us.”

BCS Together helps offer services like The Closet which has items like diapers, toys, clothing, and car seats. They also help connect families to other foster families and community resources.

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
