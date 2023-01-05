BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour accepting applications now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Austin and Washington D.C. to represent our community.

The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors that live in or go to school in BTU service territory.

Winners receive an all-expense-paid, 10-day trip to Austin and Washington D.C. Students make lifelong friendships while developing leadership skills and seeing all the memorials, monuments and museums in our nation’s capital.

Applicants are judged by a blind panel based on their responses to essay questions and their leadership activities.

The trip takes place June 11 to 19 and the application deadline is Feb. 1.

Eligible high school sophomores, juniors or seniors can apply here.

