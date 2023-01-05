Centerville firefighter suits back up after having leg amputated from on-duty accident

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -After losing his leg while responding to an accident on I-45, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams has checked off yet another box on his road to recovery and normalcy.

Adams and his fellow firefighter Clint Franklin were struck and injured by a vehicle nearly seven months ago.

Adams was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple where he was later released and still continues rehabilitation to this day.

Franklin was also taken to the hospital by air ambulance but was later treated and released the same day of the incident.

Determined not to let anything deter him from doing what he loves Adams suited up, oxygen tank and all for the first time since his accident.

In a video shared by the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department Adams is seen walking and training outside the fire station as his colleagues support him from a distance.

“Prosthetic leg or not I want to be back on a firetruck,” said Adams.

After months of hard work and dedication, Adams is now closer than ever to fulfilling his goal of returning to full duty. Since the accident, he has performed light-duty tasks and has had an opportunity to jump back in the driver’s seat of the station’s fire engine.

“My biggest concern was never being able to be on the firetruck again,” Adams said. “Ever since that first night in the hospital I turned, I looked at my brother and I said, alright we’re going to beat this.”

Now Adams says he wants to use his situation as proof that nothing is impossible with the right attitude and mindset.

“From them seeing me, what I did, I want them to know right off the bat that they can do whatever,” said Adams. “So what? You don’t need two legs, you’ll get back to doing whatever you want to do.”

Adams and fellow firefighter Glenn Franklin say they also want to use this situation to drive home the importance of slowing down and moving over when you come across police, EMTs, firefighters, tow truck drivers, or any first responder on roadways.

“You have a family, you want to go home too just as we do,” said Franklin. “Being on the side of the road, doing what we love to do, that we have a calling to do can be taken from us.”

“There are lots of empty chairs at dining room tables around the holidays that don’t have to be there and a lot of those situations is because somebody did not obey the law and move over and slow down for first responders on roadways,” said Adams.

According to data collected and shared by the Emergency Responder Safety Institute to date, 50 emergency responders across the country were fatally struck-by-Vehicles in 2022.

Adams says they plan to ask lawmakers to strengthen penalties for drivers that break the slow-down, move-over law.

“In the next legislative session, we are going after a reform of the move over, slow down law. We need everyone to talk to their state representative, either call them or email them,” said Adams. “We need everybody to be a part and help us reform the law. We are losing first responders every week.”

“We will never be able to stop all of these situations from happening with this reform, but we can decrease the number of them and those empty chairs at dining room tables,” Adams said. “If we are able to save one person by getting this reform of the current law done then that is a win in my book.”

