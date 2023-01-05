Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School

Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig
Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig(KBTX)
By Peyton Reed
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Zeig is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Mumford High School senior has a 4.3 grade point average and ranks third in her class. Bryce is an officer in the National Honor Society and Student Council, and she was one of just a few students given the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.

“Bryce is one of the most spirited students that we have in the school,” said Mumford teacher Aaron Thomas. “She kind of embodies the idea of Mumford, and if you were to pick any student that would just be an example and represent Mumford, she’s kind of the one that you would choose.”

Athletically, Bryce is the captain of the Mumford volleyball, basketball, and cheerleading teams. She has been awarded first team all-district in basketball and honorable mention all-district in volleyball. In cheer, she has won the Mustang Spirit Award and been named NCA All-American three times. Bryce also helps coach Little Diggers and Shooting Stars, Mumford’s youth volleyball and basketball programs.

“Probably the best thing I can say about Bryce as an athlete is her demeanor with her teammates,” said Mumford girls basketball coach Jorge Aguirre. “She could have a great game, she might hit five threes, she might have a game where she goes 0-5 with five turnovers. It’s the same kid. Same kid with her teammates, same kid on the bench, same kid in the locker room. Everything’s about the team. There’s nothing about the individual with her.”

Bryce says that her motivation comes from within, and that her success both as a student and athlete have come simply from striving to be the best she can be.

“Honestly, what motivates and drives me is my ambitious, competitive nature,” Bryce said. “All of my dreams, whether it be school or sports, I really strive to be the best I can be at everything, and that really pushes me to be successful.”

After graduation, Bryce plans on attending the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. Congratulations to Mumford High School’s Bryce Zeig, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver has been identified as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who is accused of shooting and...
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say
College Station resident and Texas A&M student Macie Pendergrass going through her belongings...
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze
Bobby Petrino/Ozarks Sports Zone
A&M hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator per source

Latest News

Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Students from urban and rural communities gathered to take part in the Norman Borlaug Youth In...
Students from urban and rural communities gathered to take part in the Norman Borlaug Youth In Agriculture program.
Aggie women’s swimming falls at Auburn