Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Zeig is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Mumford High School senior has a 4.3 grade point average and ranks third in her class. Bryce is an officer in the National Honor Society and Student Council, and she was one of just a few students given the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.

“Bryce is one of the most spirited students that we have in the school,” said Mumford teacher Aaron Thomas. “She kind of embodies the idea of Mumford, and if you were to pick any student that would just be an example and represent Mumford, she’s kind of the one that you would choose.”

Athletically, Bryce is the captain of the Mumford volleyball, basketball, and cheerleading teams. She has been awarded first team all-district in basketball and honorable mention all-district in volleyball. In cheer, she has won the Mustang Spirit Award and been named NCA All-American three times. Bryce also helps coach Little Diggers and Shooting Stars, Mumford’s youth volleyball and basketball programs.

“Probably the best thing I can say about Bryce as an athlete is her demeanor with her teammates,” said Mumford girls basketball coach Jorge Aguirre. “She could have a great game, she might hit five threes, she might have a game where she goes 0-5 with five turnovers. It’s the same kid. Same kid with her teammates, same kid on the bench, same kid in the locker room. Everything’s about the team. There’s nothing about the individual with her.”

Bryce says that her motivation comes from within, and that her success both as a student and athlete have come simply from striving to be the best she can be.

“Honestly, what motivates and drives me is my ambitious, competitive nature,” Bryce said. “All of my dreams, whether it be school or sports, I really strive to be the best I can be at everything, and that really pushes me to be successful.”

After graduation, Bryce plans on attending the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. Congratulations to Mumford High School’s Bryce Zeig, this week’s News Three Sports Classroom Champion.

