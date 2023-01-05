Climb to new heights this year at Stone Co. Climbing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s your New Year’s resolution to try something new or you’re looking for a way to keep the kids active this winter break, Stone Co. Climbing has a rock wall that’s perfect for you, regardless of skill level.

“We have so many varying levels at Stone Co. Kids or people who are just starting to climb and advanced climbers can all enjoy the routes,” Climbing Instructor, Shannon Long, said.

Stone Co. is a bouldering gym, which separates them from the rest. “We don’t have top rope, or sports climbing gear where you’re harnessed in,” Long explained. “We have 15 ft. walls and these nice, cushiony, 14 in. safety pads, so you can fall safely and have fun.”

Community Events Assistant, Taylor Mitchell, says the mission of Stone Co. is simple. “Our mission is to build a stronger community through rock climbing,” he said.

Mitchell says they do this by offering an abundance of climbing walls, yoga classes, a weightlifting gym, a retail shop, and plenty of hangout space at the facility.

“We have something for everyone. If you’re not into climbing, we also have the yoga and workout areas, so there’s a little something for everyone,” Mitchell said.

Stone Co. offers both day passes for $16 and memberships for varying fees. Students, active duty service members, and families can enjoy discounts on their monthly memberships.

The Stone Co. team also offers classes and camps for both kids and adults who want to strengthen their skills, make new friends, and stay active.

