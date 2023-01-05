College Station police release images of 3 murder suspects

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police issued a “Be on the Look Out” or BOLO for three suspects connected to a murder that happened Tuesday night.

Rashawn Jones, 26, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in a targeted home invasion, according to police.

Security camera video shows three masked men carrying firearms knock on the door and force their way inside.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information can call 979-764-3600.

The flyer below was shared by police and has more detailed images of the clothing the suspects were wearing the night of the homicide.

