Despite uniform snafu Aggies win SEC opener over Florida 66-63

GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started the contest at Exactech Arena with a technical foul for delay of game after they left their game uniforms at the team hotel but overcame the mental lapse and beat Florida in their SEC opener 66-63 Wednesday night.

Florida trailed for much of the game and had a chance late, but Trey Bonham, who led all scorers with 21 points, missed a 3 pointer at the buzzer in attempt to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Wade Taylor and Julius Marble combined for 34 points with each player tossing in 17. Tyrece Redford added 15 points for the Aggies as they extended their winning streak to 3 games.

The Aggies scored 38 points in the paint and added 21 points off 20 Gator turnovers as Florida suffered its third straight loss.

Texas A&M will return home for a Saturday showdown with LSU. Tip time is set for 5 pm at Reed Arena.

FROM TEXAS A&M ATHLETIC COMMUNICATIONS:

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Quotes/Notes

Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

Exactech Arena (Gainesville, Florida)

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On his thoughts about the win…

“So much of their contributions are not completely shown in the box score. When you’re playing a possession game like that on the road, when it’s a one or two possession game throughout, there’s so many things that don’t show up on the box score. I think you get mesmerized by points or some of the things that the general public realizes. The game that we have to play are in those intangibles that don’t necessarily have a stat attached to it. In this kind of environment, I thought our staff was spot on with our plan. I think our guys did a really good job executing that plan. In practice, there was a lot of confidence in that plan because of how they received it and how they practiced it. Then it came to fruition beginning to end. It was a great step in regards to maturity and understanding the intangibles for a chance at success.”

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated the Florida Gators, 66-63, Wednesday night at Exactech Arena in Gainesville.

The Aggies improve to 9-5 overall and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference play. A&M also picks up its second road win of the season.

The Maroon & White earn their third consecutive win over the Gators, moving the all-time series to 7-9.

Texas A&M opened SEC play on the road for the fourth straight year with head coach Buzz Williams improving to 2-2 in SEC openers.

TEAM NOTES

· Three players finished with 17 points apiece.

· The Aggies scored more than half of their points in paint. (38)

· The Maroon & White forced 20 turnovers, scoring 21 points off turnovers.

· A&M finished with 10 steals, recording double-digit steals for the fifth time this season.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Henry Coleman III, Dexter Dennis, Julius Marble, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the fifth time this season (4-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Dexter Dennis

Led the Aggies with six rebounds, tied with Julius Marble.

Finished with four points and a steal.

Andersson Garcia

Swiped two steals to match his season high for the second straight game.

Recorded three rebounds.

Surpassed 200 points with three points.

Julius Marble

In his third game playing against an SEC opponent, recorded a season high 17 points, just shy of his career high of 18.

Scored 10 of his points in the first half.

Slammed down two dunks, his seventh and eighth of the season, respectively.

Hauled in a team-high six rebounds, tied with Dexter Dennis.

Finished in double figures for the seventh time this season.

Tyrece Radford

Registered 17 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Scored 11 of his points in the second half.

Logged double-digit points for the third consecutive game.

Recorded double figures in points for the eighth time this season.

Wade Taylor IV

Logged 17 points for the second consecutive game.

Went a perfect 4-4 from the charity stripe.

Dished out two assists and had two steals.

Registered double figures in points for the 11th time this season.

