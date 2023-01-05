From The Ground Up: Urban and rural communities come together to help the future of agriculture

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Students from urban and rural communities gathered to take part in the Norman Borlaug Youth In Agriculture program. These students are taking part of the program to try and solve the issues of agriculture

“There’s no other program out there that combines both urban and rural kids and combining them to face these wicked problems that are so prevalent in Texas and in the United and even across the world,” said program participant Luke Sanders.

Sanders also appreciates how students with different backgrounds are involved in the program and believe together they can make the world a better place.

“You want people with different perspectives and different understandings of life. When you get those different perspectives that create new solutions and new ideas that some of us may not even have thought of before.”

The Norman Borlaug Youth In Agriculture program is tackling issues that include methane and carbon cycle, land fragmentation, water scarcity and food insecurity.

