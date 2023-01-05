Incorporate new, healthy recipes in new year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The commitment to eating healthier can be a challenge along with knowing how to incorporate new recipes into your meal plan. That’s why the manager of Marfa Texas Kitchen, Leah Vetters, joined BVTM Thursday to share some healthy options to keep in mind throughout the year.

Vetters shared recipes for a cranberry mock mule, the I’ve Got the Beets Salad, fire-roasted artichokes, grilled Scottish salmon, and Brussels sprouts. You can watch Vetters walk through these recipes below.

Cranberry Mock Mule

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

3/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces cranberry juice

3/4 ounce lime juice

Bar spoon of peach

Ginger beer

Directions:

Add simple syrup, cranberry juice, lime juice and peach to a shaker. Add ice, shake and strain into a cup. Top with ginger beer and garnish with sugared cranberries.

I’ve Got the Beet Salad

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Ingredients:

Roasted golden and red beets- line a sheet pan with parchment paper, season with kosher salt and roast until tender at 375 degrees.

Sliced oranges

Pecans

Cranberries

Mixed greens

Directions:

Combine ingredients and toss with a little EVVO, balsamic glaze, salt and pepper. Top with feta.

Fire Roasted Artichokes

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Directions:

Cut artichokes in half, use spoon to scrape out the hairy center, arrange in a pan and steam until tender for approximately 10-15 minutes. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Place artichoke face down on a seasoned grill, roast and turn until hot. Serve with lemon dipping sauce.

Honey Lemon Dipping Sauce Ingredients:

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon stone ground mustard

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Grilled Scottish Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Grilled Scottish Salmon Directions:

Season grill with EVVO, sprinkle salmon with blackened seasoning and place on the grill.

Cook on each side for approximately 5 minutes.

Grilled Brussels Sprouts Directions:

Season grill with EVVO, sprinkle brussels sprouts with ranch seasoning and place on the grill.

Cook for approximately 10 minutes.

Marfa Texas Kitchen is located at 1551 Greens Prairie Road in Suite 100 in College Station. The restaurant was recently featured in the The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days cookbook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.